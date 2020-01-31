Paget Brewster Joins ‘Blood & Treasure’; ‘Briarpatch’ Casts Sarah Minnich

Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) has been tapped for a recurring role in the second season of CBS’ summer action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, from CBS TV Studios and Propagate. Starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, Blood & Treasure is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Brewster will play Sister Lisa. A resourceful nun in Rome with a sly sense of humor, Sister Lisa is good friends with Father Chuck Donnelly (Mark Gagliardi). While Father Chuck is on the trail of a mystery, he quickly comes to rely on Sister Lisa for information, as he knows that the Nuns are the eyes and ears of the Church. Brewster is wrapping up her role as Emily Prentiss in the 15th and final season of CBS’ Criminal Minds. She also recently recurred in Mom and will next be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood. She’s repped by The Burstein Company and UTA.

Sarah Minnich (Better Call Saul) is set to recur opposite Rosario Dawson in USA Network’s new crime anthology series Briarpatch, from writer-executive producer Andy Greenwald, executive producer Sam Esmail, Universal Cable Prods. and Paramount Television. Written by Greenwald, Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. Minnich will play Ginger Galanti, the lead field reporter for Channel 8 in San Bonifacio, Texas. She’s got chops, moxie, and a chip on her shoulder the size of the Alamo. Minnich’s previous credits include AMC’s Better Call Saul, Lifetime’s Dying for a Baby and HBO’s Icebox. Minnich will next be seen in the indie film The Wave opposite Justin Long. Minnich is repped by The O’ Agency and Metric Talent & Literary Management.