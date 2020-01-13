NFL Playoffs Win Sunday TV Ratings With Seattle-Green Bay Showdown; Critics’ Choice Awards Ticks Down

Fox won Sunday night with a massive NFL divisional playoff game in primetime, where the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 and cemented a spot in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. The showdown earned a 8.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 31.05 million viewers in early Nielsen numbers. The live NFL broadcast will likely mean adjustments in the final stats.

Over on the CW, the three-hour broadcast of Critics’ Choice Awards slipped from last year, ticking down to a 0.2 rating and taking a slight decline from last year’s audience, netting 1.19 million viewers. It aired live on the East Coast and was tape-delayed in the PT time zone.

Back at Fox, the Seahawks-Packers was the lead-in for Bob’s Burgers (2.7, 8,72M) and the season finale of Bless the Harts (1.3, 3.7M), giving both animated series a healthy boost.

CBS’ 60 Minutes (1.5, 10.11M) was up from last week as was the network’s drama God Friended Me (0.8, 6.17M), which climbed four-tenths. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 6.30M) bookended the night and was also up from last week.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.32M) held steady Sunday, while Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.7, 4.32M) was up two tenths from last week. Rounding out the night at ABC was Shark Tank (0.5, 2.78M), which dipped a tenth.