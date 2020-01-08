‘Ozark’: Season 3 Premiere Date & First-Look Photo For Jason Bateman-Laura Linney Netflix Drama

Netflix has set a Season 3 premiere date for Ozark, its thriller drama set in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering. The series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner returns March 27 on the streamer.

Watch the announcement video above, and check out the first-look photos below.

Netflix

The 10-episode third season of Ozark picks up six months after the events of Season 2. The casino is up and running, but Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes also star. Pelphrey and Dukes are new regulars for Season 3, and Solis, Joseph Sikora and Madison Thompson will recur.

Produced by MRC Television and created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark was one of the big breakouts of 2017, with its freshman season believed to be one of the most streamed shows of that summer. Season 2 earned the show its first Emmy Awards — one for Bateman’s directing and another for Garner’s supporting role — and earned seven other noms including Outstanding Drama Series. Season 1 snagged five Emmy nominations.

Dubuque and Williams executive produce Ozark alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.

