101 Studios To Make Movie On OxyContin Crisis & Role Sackler Family’s Purdue Pharma Played In Hiding It

101 Studios closed a deal to fully finance and globally distribute a feature film about the Pulitzer Prize winner David Armstrong’s efforts to uncover and reveal the truth behind the deception and misdeeds by the makers of OxyContin..

The film will be written and directed by the award-winning, husband-wife filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath The Harvest Sky). 101 Studios and Marquee Entertainment’s Linda McDonough will produce and finance the film. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari will executive produce.

Armstrong was originally working on a feature about the Sacklers, one of the richest families in America. At the time, very few people knew anything about them-including that they were the sole owners of Purdue Pharma. Over a four-year investigation, he discovered evidence that, in order to maximize their profits, members of the Sackler family knew of and supported Purdue’s concealment of the strength and addiction risks of the drug OxyContin. Since the release of OxyContin, more than two hundred thousand Americans have died from prescription painkiller related overdoses.

Armstrong said he was “pleased that the story of this crisis, which has impacted so many families, will be shared with a movie audience,” Armstrong said. “I am impressed with the vision Gita and Aron have for telling this story and confident it will resonate with audiences.”

“We are honored to be bringing David Armstrong’s important work to audiences. This is not just another story of America’s opioid crisis, but an insider’s look at how investigative journalism can play an integral role in helping to uncover the truth,” said 101 Studios’ David Glasser.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, brokered the deal it negotiated with Glasser and James Allen, assisted by Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin. Filmmakers were represented by Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson, with CAA and Anonymous Content.