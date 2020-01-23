OWN Renews Four Love & Relationship Unscripted Series

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has renewed four of its hit unscripted series that focus on love and relationships. Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Black Women Own the Conversation and Ready to Love have been picked up for second seasons, and Black Love has been renewed for a fourth season. All will air later in 2020.

“We are thrilled to continue building our unscripted slate with the return of these fan favorite series,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “These shows collectively tell real stories that deeply resonate with our audience, and we are proud to create authentic content that’s relatable to our viewers. We look forward to keep exploring love in African American relationships.”

The four series have been critical to the success of OWN’s Saturday night lineup. The most recent cycles of Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Ready to Love last fall saw double-digit ratings growth in the core demo vs. their previous cycles, according to Nielsen and the network. On average during their most recent cycles, Black Women Own the Conversation and Black Love both ranked No. 1 in their time periods across all of cable for African American women.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, from Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in Huntsville, Alabama who are helping to revitalize the region through their individual real estate ventures. Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Bernie Schaeffer, Brent Nisbett and Andrew Hoagland serve as executive producers.

Hosted by Emmy winner Carlos Watson, Black Women Own the Conversation features intimate conversations with celebrity guests, thought leaders and 100 Black women focusing on important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. The series hails from OZY Media and is produced by Watson, Samir Rao, Jennifer Ryan and Marion Cunningham.

Will Packer’s Ready to Love, hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their mid-30s to early 50s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. The new season is set in Houston, Texas, and is currently casting. Ready to Love is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Packer is executive producer. Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler also executive produce along with Anthony Sylvester.

Docuseries Black Love hails from married filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (The Perfect Guy) and Confluential Films. It seeks to answer the question, “What does it take to make a marriage work? by highlighting honest, emotional and sometimes awkward love stories from the Black community featuring celebrity and real-life couples.