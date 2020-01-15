‘Outlander’: Starz Keen To Continue Time-Travel Drama With Spin-Offs, Sequels & Story Extensions

The Outlander universe looks set to continue on Starz for some time to come as the Lionsgate-backed network talked up plans to keep the series on its air for some time and plot a slew of spin-offs, sequels and story extensions.

The fifth season of the drama is set to launch on February 16 and the Sony Pictures Television-produced series has been commissioned through season six.

Starz is now talking to the producers about more. “As long as the fans continue to crave the story, we’ll continue to have Outlander on the air,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO, Starz, told Deadline. “We are constantly talking to our partners at Sony and the show continues. We’re excited about season five and because we bought seasons five and six [together], we feel that arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job.”

Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married former WWII nurse who in 1946 finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743. Gabaldon has written eight books with a ninth – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – forthcoming.

Exec producer Maril Davis, speaking during the Outlander session at Winter TCA, said, “There are still many more books to go. We’re willing if the actors are willing.”

Sam Heughan also stars as dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the Ronald D. Moore-developed drama.

Hirsch added, “We think there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels, we continue to look at that and talk with our partners at Sony. Hopefully we’ll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story.”

Fans are often calling for a storyline featuring Lord John Grey, a loyal friend to the key characters, to be spun-off. Gabaldon has written a number of Lord John novellas.

However, Hirsch told Deadline that it’s still very early days in terms of what appears on screen. “We just started to think about what the story is. There’s the next generation of cast in the show, which could be a rich story. We’ve tossed it around with Sony but there’s nothing in the development process.”