‘Outlander’ Season 5 Trailer: Claire & Jamie Fight To Keep The Family Together

Starz has released the official trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Outlander, its centuries-spanning romantic drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels.

“Do you ever feel as if everything’s pointing you towards something? Space. Time. History? I am grateful for everyday we have,” Caitriona Balfe’s Claire tells Jamie (Sam Heughan) at the opening of the trailer. Watch it above.

Starz

The upcoming 12-episode season finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge as the American Revolution draws nearer. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), the man whom Governor William Tryon (Tim Downey) has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself.

Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) have been reunited, but the specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t.

The series, from Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television, is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg. Starz recently renewed Outlander through its sixth and forthcoming season.

Season 5 is set to premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, on Starz.