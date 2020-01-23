Oscilloscope Teams With Twitter For Innovative Release Of Ricky Tollman’s ‘Run This Town’ Starring Ben Platt

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories is teaming with to release Ricky Tollman’s feature film debut, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Politician), Mena Massoud (Aladdin, Reprisal), Nina Dobrev (XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Lucky Day), Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom, Felicity), Gil Bellows (Scary Stories, Shawshank Redemption), with two-time Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Contagion, upcoming Saint Maud) and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Damian Lewis (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Billions, Homeland). The film will be released day-and-date on March 6 in the United States, with Quiver Distribution handling all aspects of the digital release.

This marks a new, innovative collaboration for the Adam Yauch-founded film production company and the social media platform. The partnership targets the North American release and Twitter has signed on as the exclusive content distribution platform supporting the film. Twitter users can expect a unique series of integrated promotions for the film, along with a large digital push on the platform. The release will also take advantage of Twitter’s deep analytics to see where the film is activating the most engagement, providing audience insights ahead of theatrical booking.

“We are living in a moment where the media and politics have (d)evolved into an amorphous mess of who knows what,” said Daniel Berger, Oscilloscope’s president, “Run This Town very smartly and creatively thrusts us into this world from the perspective of a millennial generation that will be inheriting it. It’s an acutely realized film that a lot of people can learn a lot from. And we’re psyched to be able to introduce it to audiences with the help and support of Twitter, a company that finds itself very much embedded in this landscape.”

“Twitter is the biggest real-time conversation about movies in the world,” says Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment at Twitter Canada, “With 54% of movie trailer views on release day happening on Twitter, this conversation provides real-time data that acts as a sounding board for audience opinion. We have exciting plans for Run this Town, a movie which speaks brilliantly to its audience about issues facing our generation.”

Run This Town made its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on 2019 and tells the story of naive, young newspaper intern Bram, who finds himself stuck writing clickbait-y listicles instead of breaking hard-hitting stories like he dreamed of — until he stumbles upon potentially scandalous information regarding the city’s populist mayor, Rob Ford. Sensing an opportunity to prove himself, Bram begins his hasty investigation — unknowingly linking his life and livelihood to Ford’s aides, Kamal and Ashley, who are trying to support their boss while maintaining their integrity. As Bram, Kamal, and Ashley weave their way through a scandal none of them were trained to handle, they struggle to keep their heads above the rising waters of debt, familial pressures, and moral complications.

The film is produced by Tollman, Randy Manis (Murderball, The Calling, Margin Call), and Jonathan Bronfman for JoBro Productions (The Witch, Patti Cakes, Indignation). Tollman is repped at ICM Partners. The film’s executive producers include J.C. Chandor, Neal Dodson and Anna Gerb (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year and Triple Frontier) for CounterNarrative Films; Noah Segal for Elevation Pictures; and Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman for Aqute Media. Ariella Naymark co-produced. The score is by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad.