Oscars: Glenn Weiss Returning For Fifth Turn As Show Director

Oscarcast producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have set Glenn Weiss to direct the 92nd Academy Awards show, getting the gig for a fifth consecutive year.

“We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year,” Howell Taylor and Allain said. “He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television. It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm.”

A 14-time Emmy winner — including two for helming the Oscars — Weiss is a go-to director for live telecasts. His resume also includes directing 19 Tony Awards shows, along with multiple Primetime Emmys, Kennedy Center Honors and the BET Awards. His other live credits include Peter Pan Live!, Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas and the American Music Awards.

Weiss created a viral moment during the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards when he called his girlfriend Jan Friedlander to the stage, took a knee and proposed.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Oscars arrive Monday, and the winners will be feted on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC will air the ceremony live coast-to-coast.