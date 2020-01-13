Oscar Film & Studio Scorecards: Netflix Makes Best Ever Showing With 24; Disney Right Behind With 23, Sony 20 In Total Studio Nomination Tally

Netflix has turned in its best performance in the rankings of distributors with Oscar nominations — 24 compared to 15 last year. They have secured the top spot for the first time. Disney ends up right behind with 23, between the studio’s 10 noms, six each for 20th Century Fox and Searchlight, and another for Disney-owned National Geographic’s The Cave. Disney, by the way, had 17 noms last year, with Fox Searchlight turning in that number also.

As for the rest of the distribution field, Sony Pictures had a strong showing of 20 noms spread across Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Little Women, Sony Pictures Classics’ Pain and Glory and Sony Pictures Animation’s animated short Hair Love. They are followed by 16 between Universal Pictures and its arthouse label Focus Features mostly for 1917; with Focus pitching in a pair for Harriet including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo; Warner Bros notched 12, mainly for the disruptive overachiever Joker. Upstart distributor Neon scored with eight nominations for its Bong Joon Ho-directed Parasite, with a pair for Judy distributor Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment also with two.

Netflix campaigned hard for several films: The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes turning up the strongest results, with Eddie Murphy’s return in Dolemite Is My Name also a high point. A surprise was that Netflix also got nominations for Klaus and I Lost My Body in animation categories. Netflix led all distributors at the Golden Globes with 34 nominations, half of which were in the film category. Only Laura Dern won a Globe for Marriage Story, but the Oscar nomination tally certainly shows Netflix is competing with the majors in prestige. Here is a chart of studio rankings, followed by a list of the movies that scored two or more nominations.