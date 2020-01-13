Oscar Nominations: ‘Joker’ Tops List With 11 Noms; ‘1917’, ‘Irishman’, ‘Hollywood’ Nab 10 Apiece

UPDATED with full list: Nominations for the 92nd Oscars were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Warner Bros’ subversive comic book film Joker scoring the most noms with 11, including Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix. Three movies tied for the second-most noms with 10: Netflix’s Martin Scorsese mobster pic The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s personal ode to 1969 Tinsletown Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Academy revealing noms in 24 categories this morning capped by the marquee Best Picture race, which featured nine titles. In addition to the above, the list includes Fox’s Ford V Ferrari along with Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Sony’s Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women, Netflix’s Marriage Story and Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite. The latter four grabbed six noms apiece.

The actor and actress fields mostly kept consistent with the trends this awards season — Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (for Judy) have emerged as frontrunners.

Among double nominees, Scarlett Johansson scored twice with Lead Actress (for Marriage Story) and Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit). Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) are nominated in both Directing and screenplay categories; Greta Gerwig got an Adapted Screenplay nom for Little Women but was the most notable omission from the Director list.

Little Women was among four films to score six noms, along with Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite. The latter South Korean film as expected crossed over from the International Feature race with noms for Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Editing and Production Design.

Other craft staples this morning included 1917, the last big awards pic to hit theaters this season. It hit in Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. Also making the VFX list are two mega-tentpoles: Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The final Star Wars installment of the Skywalker Saga scored composer John Williams his 52nd Oscar nomination, breaking his own mark for the most noms ever by one person.

After today’s noms, final Academy voting begins January 30 and wrap at 5 PM PT on February 4, with the winners to be unveiled February 9 at the Academy Awards live on ABC from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

(Disney)

A 20th Century Fox Production

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

A Defender Films/Piki Films Production

Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

Joker

(Warner Bros)

A Joint Effort Production

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises Production

Amy Pascal, Producer

Marriage Story

(Netflix)

A Netflix/HeyDay Films Production

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

A DreamWorks Pictures Production

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Columbia Pictures Production

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite

(Neon)

A Barunson E&A Production

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Directing

The Irishman (Netflix)

Martin Scorsese

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Todd Phillips

1917

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Sam Mendes

Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Quentin Tarantino

Parasite (Neon)

Bong Joon Ho

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Harriet (Focus Features)

Scarlett Johansson

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Saoirse Ronan

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Charlize Theron

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Renée Zellweger

Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Once upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Adam Driver

Marriage Story

(Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Jonathan Pryce

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates

Richard Jewell

(Warner Bros.)

Laura Dern

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Scarlett Johansson

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Florence Pugh

Little Women

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Margot Robbie

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Anthony Hopkins

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Al Pacino

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joe Pesci

The Irishman (Netflix)

Brad Pitt

Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Netflix)

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Written by Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite (Neon)

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story by Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A time In

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Melificent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

