Oscar Nominations: ‘Joker’ Tops List With 11 Noms; ‘1917’, ‘Irishman’, ‘Hollywood’ Nab 10 Apiece

UPDATED with full list: Nominations for the 92nd Oscars were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Warner Bros’ subversive comic book film Joker scoring the most noms with 11, including Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix. Three movies tied for the second-most noms with 10: Netflix’s Martin Scorsese mobster pic The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s personal ode to 1969 Tinsletown Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The Academy revealing noms in 24 categories this morning capped by the marquee Best Picture race, which featured nine titles. In addition to the above, the list includes Fox’s Ford V Ferrari along with Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Sony’s Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women, Netflix’s Marriage Story and Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite. The latter four grabbed six noms apiece.
The actor and actress fields mostly kept consistent with the trends this awards season — Phoenix and Renee Zellweger (for Judy) have emerged as frontrunners.
Among double nominees, Scarlett Johansson scored twice with Lead Actress (for Marriage Story) and Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit). Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) are nominated in both Directing and screenplay categories; Greta Gerwig got an Adapted Screenplay nom for Little Women but was the most notable omission from the Director list.
Little Women was among four films to score six noms, along with Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite. The latter South Korean film as expected crossed over from the International Feature race with noms for Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Editing and Production Design.
Other craft staples this morning included 1917, the last big awards pic to hit theaters this season. It hit in Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. Also making the VFX list are two mega-tentpoles: Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The final Star Wars installment of the Skywalker Saga scored composer John Williams his 52nd Oscar nomination, breaking his own mark for the most noms ever by one person.
After today’s noms, final Academy voting begins January 30 and wrap at 5 PM PT on February 4, with the winners to be unveiled February 9 at the Academy Awards live on ABC from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
(Disney)
A 20th Century Fox Production
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight)
A Defender Films/Piki Films Production
Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
Joker
(Warner Bros)
A Joint Effort Production
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises Production
Amy Pascal, Producer
Marriage Story
(Netflix)
A Netflix/HeyDay Films Production
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
A DreamWorks Pictures Production
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
A Columbia Pictures Production
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
Parasite
(Neon)
A Barunson E&A Production
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Directing
The Irishman (Netflix)
Martin Scorsese
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Todd Phillips
1917
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
Sam Mendes
Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Quentin Tarantino
Parasite (Neon)
Bong Joon Ho
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Harriet (Focus Features)
Scarlett Johansson
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Saoirse Ronan
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Charlize Theron
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Renée Zellweger
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas
Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Once upon a Time in Hollywood
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Adam Driver
Marriage Story
(Netflix)
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates
Richard Jewell
(Warner Bros.)
Laura Dern
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Scarlett Johansson
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Florence Pugh
Little Women
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
Margot Robbie
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Anthony Hopkins
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Al Pacino
The Irishman (Netflix)
Joe Pesci
The Irishman (Netflix)
Brad Pitt
Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Netflix)
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Written by Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Written by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite (Neon)
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story by Bong Joon Ho
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Song
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Melificent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
NOMINATIONS BY FILM
Joker (Warner Bros.) – 11
The Irishman (Netflix) – 10
“1917 (Universal/Amblin Partners) – 10
Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing) – 10
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) – 6
Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing) – 6
Marriage Story (Netflix) – 6
Parasite (Neon) – 6
Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – 4
Bombshell (Lionsgate) – 3
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – 3
The Two Popes (Netflix) – 3
Harriet (Focus Features) – 2
Honeyland (Neon) 2
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions) – 2
Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – 2
Toy Story 4 (Disney) – 2
