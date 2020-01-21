Oscar Presenters: First Announced Are Last Year’s Winning Actors & Actresses

Last year’s Oscar winning actors Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek are the first batch of this year’s presenters announced by show producers.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” said Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain in a statement.

Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) won the Oscar for lead actor last year; Colman (The Favourite), lead actress; King (If Beale Street Could Talk), supporting actress; and Ali (Green Book), supporting actor.

The Oscars will air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

Additional presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.