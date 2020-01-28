Oscar Nominees Luncheon’s 2020 Class Photo: Check It Out

The nominees for the 92nd Oscars gathered at the Roy Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood on Monday for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Turnout was strong as usual for the event, which this year opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Bryant was at this event two years ago nominated for his eventual Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball.

It’s the first time at the Ray Dolby venue, after a long stretch at the Beverly Hilton (thanks to the shortened Oscar season it had to move). The ballroom is also the site of the Academy’s Governors Awards and the post-Oscars Governors Ball each year.

As usual it was a great turnout (more on that to come in my column as I was in attendance, sitting at Quentin Tarantino’s table), though strangely there were quite a few nominees missing from the acting categories for various reasons. Among those were Tom Hanks (a former Academy governor), Joaquin Phoenix, Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

The Irishman director Martin Scorsese did not make the trip to L.A. (he missed the DGA Awards over the weekend too). Elton John, nominated for Original Song, was not here today, though his co-writer Bernie Taupin was.

Here’s the photo:

Todd Wawrychuk/AMPAS

