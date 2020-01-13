Double-Nominated Oscar Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff On Lack Of Female Director Noms

With today’s Oscar Best Picture nomination for The Irishman and Joker, producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff tied as the fifth producer to have two films competing in the same category in the same year (producer David Heyman also has two films in the Best Picture category — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story). Koskoff was one of the few females to receive a nom today in non-gender specific categories. Most notably, of course, was women being completely shut out of the Best Director category.

“I wish there had been women recognized today of course. I do think things are going to change. I’m incredibly optimistic,” said Koskoff.

She added, “There are brilliant female directors working in all areas and all budget ranges. I really hope to see that change next year. I’m hopeful. I’m a champion of these women directors. Women made some of my favorite movies this year. It’s disappointing. I can just hope that in however way I can, to help champion these women moving forward and I really hope to see a change in that landscape.”

Although The Irishman and Joker have remained frontrunners for the best picture race all season long, Koskoff was “sort of in disbelief,” after the nominations were revealed.

“Obviously, it was anticipated. It’s been told so weeks that this was going to happen. To say that I was surprised, no I wasn’t surprised. To say that I’m genuinely and incredibly humbled, a hundred percent. Am I extremely proud, totally,” she said.

“I feel extremely fortunate. It’s not lost on me what an incredible accomplishment this is.”