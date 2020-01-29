UK Comms Firm Organic Expands With L.A. Office

Organic, the London-based PR and communications agency, has expanded to the U.S.

Kirsty Langsdale, who has led the company’s international publicity department for the past seven years, has relocated to Los Angeles to run the new office.

The company is part of the wider Target Group, which is owned by global advertising business Havas. The PR outfit’s L.A. office will be located on Hollywood Boulevard, sharing space with agency Havas Edge.

Organic has grown to 35 employees in recent years, working across UK and international publicity, unit production PR, corporate representation, film and TV festival rep, social media, and event management. Its clients include Netflix, Disney, and eOne.

“I’m thrilled to be expanding Organic’s footprint and reputation with a presence in L.A. I now look forward to introducing our bespoke approach to publicity to an even wider pool of content makers,” commented Langsdale.

“As the landscape of our industry shifts and evolves, the need to service our clients in more effective ways remains paramount to our work. Our new hub in L.A. will do just that,” added Organic’s Managing Director Caragh Cook.