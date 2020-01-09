Oprah’s OWN Hires Revolt Media & TV’s Robyn Lattaker-Johnson To Run Unscripted

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has hired Robyn Lattaker-Johnson to oversee its unscripted slate. She joins from Sean Combs’ Revolt Media & TV.

Lattaker-Johnson has been appointed Head of OWN Unscripted Development, Programming & Specials, reporting to president Tina Perry.

She will focus on developing unscripted shows for the Discovery-backed network’s core African-American female audience. Lattaker-Johnson replaces Jon Sinclair, who departed the company at the end of 2019 to pursue other opportunities. OWN’s unscripted slate includes shows such as Iyanla: Fix My Life, Ready To Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

She was previously head of content and development at Combs’ company, where she oversaw original long form content across all linear and digital platforms, including programming and scheduling, acquisitions, physical production, talent and music. She was responsible for series including State of the Culture, Funny AF and Short and Fresh.

Related Story Tyler Perry Says He Writes All Of His Shows: "I Have No Writers Room"

Most recently, Lattaker-Johnson had her own management and consulting business, managing a roster of production companies, EP/showrunners, multi-camera directors, casting producers, composers and unscripted content creators. She previously served as VP Alternative Programming at Syfy from 2010-2014, where she developed and oversaw series such as Face Off, Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Witness. Before that, she served as SVP Original Programming at BET Networks.

Lattaker-Johnson also served as VP, Alternative Programming at SYFY, NBC Universal Comcast for four years, looking after unscripted series including Face Off, Paranormal Witness and Ghost Hunters.

“Robyn is a seasoned executive with strong relationships, who understands our passionate audience and knows how to create and deliver unscripted shows that grab and hold viewers’ attention,” said Perry. “We are thrilled to have her join the team to deliver our next generation of unscripted hits.”

“I’m excited to join the OWN team to create and commission unscripted content intentionally crafted to serve, inspire and reflect the dreams and experiences of our audience,” added Lattaker-Johnson.