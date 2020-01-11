Russell Simmons Accuser Documentary Filmmakers “Disappointed” In Oprah Exit, Will Still Premiere Film At Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have responded to the news this afternoon about Oprah Winfrey’s withdrawal as EP, and cancellation of AppleTV+ distribution on their upcoming untitled documentary about music executive Drew Dixon, who accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. As we heard previously, the doc will still make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25 in the Documentary Section as indicated by the fimmakers below.
Below is Dick and Ziering’s response, exclusive to Deadline:
“Revealing hard truths is never easy, and the women in our documentary are all showing extraordinary strength and courage by raising their voices to address sexual abuse in the music industry. While we are disappointed that Oprah Winfrey is no longer an Executive Producer on the project, we are gratified that Winfrey has unequivocally said she believes and supports the survivors in the film.
The #MeToo experiences of Black women deserve to be heard, especially against powerful men, so we will continue with our plans to bring the film to The Sundance Film Festival. This film, more than two years in the making, will be our eighth film to premiere at Sundance.
The film is a beacon of hope for voices that have long been suppressed, and an inspiration for anyone wanting to regain their personal power.”
