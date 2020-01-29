‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series Based On Manga Classic Ordered By Netflix From Tomorrow Studios

Netflix has greenlighted One Piece, a live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time.

The 10-episode series comes from Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha. Tomorrow Studios also is behind another live-action Netflix series adaptation of a classic Manga property, the upcoming Cowboy Bebop.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

Veteran Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) is the writer, showrunner and executive producer. Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) is writer/executive producer.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer, Hanna) are executive producers alongside Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series.

One Piece is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Netflix will handle physical production.

In 1997, Oda’s wildly popular story was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. Over 460 million copies have been published worldwide. The series also made history in 2015 obtaining the Guinness World Record title for having the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.