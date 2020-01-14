The Alvarez family has a return date. Pop TV has slotted Tuesday, March 24 for the fourth season premiere of One Day At A Time, produced by Sony Pictures Television. The new 13-episode season will premiere at 9:30 PM following new episodes of the final season of Schitt’s Creek before moving to 9 PM, beginning April 14. The date was revealed today during the network’s presentation at TCA.

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, the comedy will continue to tell the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. This season will find Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis – as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day At A Time has been thrilling,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have ONE DAY AT A TIME at home at Pop TV.



One Day At A Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.