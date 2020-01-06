‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Wins Three Golden Globes; Producer David Heyman Calls Tarantino “Maestro”

UPDATED with video from speech: Fresh off Quentin Tarantino’s Golden Globe win for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s screenplay, and a Best Supporting Actor win for its star Brad Pitt, the film picked up its third and flashiest prize of the night: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Accepting the award onstage, producer David Heyman said he was caught on the hop as Tarantino only asked him to give the speech at the last second. “Quentin is nothing if not unpredictable,” he joked.

Heyman first thanked the film’s “patron” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman, before thanking “Maestro, Mr. Quentin Tarantino.” The director stood off to one side, grinning happily and hugging Margot Robbie.

The film digs into 1969 Los Angeles with a revisionist retelling of the Sharon Tate murders, in which this time, Tate (Robbie) lives on, thanks to the heroic efforts of fading actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt).

Heyman went on to reminisce about an early conversation he’d had with Tarantino about working together on the film. “Quentin said, ‘We’re going to have such a good time on this film, the next one’s going to be miserable.’ He wasn’t wrong.'”

As to what that next film will be, the jury is still out. Star Trek reports remain unconfirmed. “I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see,” he told Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. last month. “I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.”