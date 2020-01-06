‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman “Completely Stumped” At Golden Globe Win For Best Actress in a TV Series Drama

“I had money on this not happening,” said a “completely stumped” Olivia Colman tonight as she scooped her third Golden Globe, this time winning as Best Actress in a TV Series Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Left Bank Pictures/Netflix’s The Crown. Colman took over the part for Season 3 of the royal drama from Claire Foy who had previously won in the same category and for the same role in 2017.

After memorable appearances at awards ceremonies last year when she was on the trail for The Favourite, Colman again charmed tonight. Admitting she’d gotten a bit “boozy” since she didn’t think she was going to win, Colman said, “For the last year, I feel like I’ve lived someone else’s life and now I’ve won someone else’s award.” The actress also gave a shout out to another show in which she appeared last year and which had earlier taken the Best TV Series Comedy prize, “Fleabag, yay!”

Colman’s previous Golden Globes were for The Night Manager and The Favourite.

The Crown had six nominations coming into tonight after undergoing a huge transformation nearly two years after the last season premiered on Netflix. Foy and Matt Smith as the Queen and Prince Philip were replaced by Colman and Tobian Menzies while other new cast members include Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Season 3 hit Netflix in mid-November.

Other competition for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama tonight included Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.