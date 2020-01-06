Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Elevates To $919M Global; ‘Jumanji’ Swings Past $600M WW – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Golden Globes Live Blog: Follow The Action Here

Read the full story

Octavia Spencer, Russell Crowe Among No-Shows At Golden Globes

Shutterstock

As the nominees hit the red carpet Sunday for the 77th annual Golden Globes, several actors and presenters were absent.

Octavia Spencer, who was set to present, took to Instagram to say she came down with a bug and would not be attending the awards at the Beverly Hilton. The actress posted a playful picture of her wig, saying the hairpiece would be staying home.

“Well, since she won’t be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat mode….We thought we’d wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!!” Spencer captioned her post.

 

Ford v Ferrari actor Christian Bale, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category, came down with the flu and missed the show as well, according to published reports.

Russell Crowe, who portrayed late Fox News boss Roger Ailes in Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice, also missed the awards.

The Australia native, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category, stayed in his home country amid raging wildfires. A source told Deadline Crowe wasn’t able to fly out of Australia due to the fires

Late Night actress Emma Thompson also opted not to attend the show, Deadline confirmed. Thompson was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad