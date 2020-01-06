Octavia Spencer, Russell Crowe Among No-Shows At Golden Globes

As the nominees hit the red carpet Sunday for the 77th annual Golden Globes, several actors and presenters were absent.

Octavia Spencer, who was set to present, took to Instagram to say she came down with a bug and would not be attending the awards at the Beverly Hilton. The actress posted a playful picture of her wig, saying the hairpiece would be staying home.

“Well, since she won’t be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat mode….We thought we’d wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!!” Spencer captioned her post.

Ford v Ferrari actor Christian Bale, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category, came down with the flu and missed the show as well, according to published reports.

Russell Crowe, who portrayed late Fox News boss Roger Ailes in Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice, also missed the awards.

The Australia native, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category, stayed in his home country amid raging wildfires. A source told Deadline Crowe wasn’t able to fly out of Australia due to the fires

Late Night actress Emma Thompson also opted not to attend the show, Deadline confirmed. Thompson was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.