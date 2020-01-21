Oakhurst Teams With Gloria Sanchez To Produce Black List Script ‘Cartoon Girl’, Amanda Marsalis In Talks To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Oakhurst Entertainment has secured the rights to Cartoon Girl, a Randall Green-written dramatic comedy from the 2014 Black List. In addition, Amanda Marsalis, who has directed episodes for The Umbrella Academy, Westworld, and Ozark, is in talks to direct this pic. Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic will produce for Oakhurst with Booksmart and Hustlers producers Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez.

The film, which is said to be on a fast track, is about a young boy who discovers that the cartoon character he’s in love with is based on a real girl. With his single father in tow, he embarks on a road trip adventure to find her and profess his love.

Green will serve as an executive producer alongside George Heller of Brillstein Entertainment Partners . Productivity Media, which set a $2M annual development funding deal with Oakhurst last year, will finance and also serve as producers. Production is slated to begin sometime in the summer.

Green’s writing credits include Showtime’s Billions and the Netflix original film The Perfect Date. Repped by Brillstein and Hansen, Jacobson, he was recently tapped by Netflix to adapt Running with Sherman from NY Times journalist and Born To Run author Christopher McDougall.

Marsalis, repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves, directed the film, Echo Park, which was picked up Ava DuVernay’s company ARRAY.

Oakhurst is gearing up for its Sundance debut with Four Good Day, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis as well as Black Bear with Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.