New York’s Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Bar Saved At 11th Hour From Closing

The 189-year-old Neir’s Tavern in Queens, which was prominently featured in the classic mob film Goodfellas, has been given a reprieve from an expected Sunday closing.

The bar, which was depicted as the place where the infamous Lufthansa robbery was planned by movie mobsters Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, among others, would have been shut down Sunday because of a crippling rent increase. However, politicians intervened, and after negotiations with the landlord, a new five-year and affordable lease agreement was structured.

Loycent Gordon, the bar owner since 2009, emailed the good news to his friends and customers. The rent was expected to rise to an untenable $5,400 from $1,100 a month before negotiations brought it down to an undisclosed amount.

Gordon tried to obtain landmark status for the building earlier this year, but failed. It is one of New York’s oldest existing taverns.