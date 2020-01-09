There were 532 scripted drama and comedy series on TV in 2019, a 7% gain from 2018, FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said at the top of the company TCA session.

Landgraf originated his annual tally in 2015 when he proclaimed, “There is simply too much television,” predicting that a decline will begin after 2016. A year later, he revised his projection as scripted volume continued to explode, driven by the rise of streamers.

Over the past decade, the number of scripted series has more than doubled, from 216 in 2010 to 532 in 2019, with the total growing every single year.

With streaming still in a growing stage, the scripted volume increase will likely continue in 2020, “which to me is just bananas,” Landgraf said.

He was quick to point out that “FX continues to take the opposite approach, going for the best shows” instead of pumping up its slate.

Because of the increasing convergence of platforms, illustrated by the upcoming launch of FX on Hulu, FX no longer breaks the tally down by broadcast, basic cable, pay cable and streaming.