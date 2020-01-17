Norma Micheals Dies: Veteran Actress Who Played “Josephine” On ‘King Of Queens’ Was 95

Veteran character actress Norma Micheals passed away from natural causes Jan. 11 at her home in Palm Springs, CA. She was 95.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, she was a character actor for six decades. She was best known for her recurring role of “Josephine” opposite Jerry Stiller on the hit CBS series King of Queens, but also had an extensive film and TV career.

Her last film role was that of Sally Field’s mother in the award-winning 2016 hit indie film Hello My Name is Doris. Other television appearances include Modern Family, Highway to Heaven, The Crazy Ones, Suburgatory, 2 Broke Girls, Angie Tribeca, Playing House, Everybody Loves Raymond, Dr. Kildare,The George Gobel Show and The Jack Benny Show, The Benny show marked her acting break.

Micheals took a hiatus from acting to become a therapist, but returned in the late ’80s in Highway to Heaven. Her last TV appearance was on Brooklyn 99.

Survivors include her longtime manager and friend Jasper Cole; his husband, Dennis Turrone of Palm Springs and Los Angeles; and several cousins.

Memorial services and a celebration of life are planned for March.