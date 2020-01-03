Noel Fielding Teases Potential Return Of Cult British Comedy ‘The Mighty Boosh’

Cult British comedy The Mighty Boosh could be coming back after co-creator Noel Fielding teased a return.

The show, which starred The Great British Bake Off host Fielding and Julian Barratt, who also starred in Mindhorn and Flowers, originally aired on the BBC between 2004 and 2007. The eccentric comedy aired in the U.S. on BBC America and Adult Swim.

Fielding wrote on Instagram (see below), “There really wasn’t enough Boosh this decade! Let’s try and rectify that in the next one.”

The series, which began as a stage show and radio show, was produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions and ran for three seasons with 20 episodes. Set in a surreal fantasy universe, it follows two eccentric musicians Howard Moon, played by Barratt, and Vince Noir, played by Fielding, mystic alien shaman Naboo and Bollo the gorilla. The first season is largely set in a run-down, dilapidated zoo, the second season largely in a flat in Dalston and the third season in the store below the flat called the Nabootique.