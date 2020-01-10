‘Nobody’s Princess’ Musical Comedy In Works At Amazon From Nicole Delaney, ‘Life Sentence’ Creators, ‘First Date’ Duo & Fulwell 73

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put in development Nobody’s Princess, a musical comedy, which puts a contemporary spin on classic fairytale princesses. The project hails from writer Nicole Delaney, Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, songwriters/screenwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date musical), Fulwell 73 (Late Late Show with James Corden) and CBS TV Studios, where Fulwell 73 is under a deal.

Richard Keith

Written and executive produced by Delaney, Cardillo, Keith, Zachary and Weiner, Noboby’s Princess is an irreverent musical comedy that reimagines the stories of four classic fairy tale princesses for today’s generation. Instead of being set “once upon a time, in a land far away” where princesses were waiting around for true love to find them, the time is now, the setting is New York City, and the princesses are a group of friends in their twenties who are setting out to create their own happily-ever-afters — even if that means crappy jobs, hangovers, and one night stands. The series will feature original songs by Zachary and Weiner.

James Corden, Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor executive produce for Fulwell 73. CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 co-produce.

The project was originally set up at the CW last season with Cardillo, Keith, Zachary and Weiner writing. Because Cardillo and Keith are under an exclusive overall deal at WBTV, they could no longer be active writers on the project once it moved to Amazon. Delaney was brought in to work with Zachary and Weiner. Cardillo and Keith remain executive producers (under their In Good Company banner).

Delaney wrote and directed the short film Thirsty starring Maya Rudolph and Jay Ellis through FX’s Cake that premiered in competition at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. She previously staffed on HBO’s Vegetable, Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth on Netflix and TBS’ Search Party. Previously, her short film, Yoyo, premiered at Tribeca in 2017.

Under Cardillo and Keith’s WBTV overall deal, they have one-hour drama The Beach, based Melissa de la Cruz’s book Beach Lane, with Julie Plec set up at HBO Max, and one-hour drama Love Me, executive produced by Brownstone’s Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, set at ABC as put pilot. The duo created Life Sentence which aired for one season on The CW. They also created the CW’s Significant Mother and served as co-executive producers on Fuller House.

Courtesy of CBS

Zachary and Weiner have been a songwriting and screenwriting team since their high school days as drama jocks at Oakwood in North Hollywood. The first song they sold was for Hanna-Barbera’s A Flintstone Family Christmas, which ultimately led to other projects such as their musical First Date on Broadway. They most recently penned songs for High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and the musical episode for ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

Fulwell has a track record in music-based shows, in part because of Corden’s music background. That includes Late Late Show viral segments Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic and Crosswalk the Musical, the first two of which also have spawned their own series.

Delaney is repped by Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham. Cardillo is repped by Michael Schenkman. Keith is with James Feldman. Weiner and Zachary are repped by attorney Michael Schenkman and Kraft-Engel Management. Fulwell 73 is repped by CAA and Jason Sloane.