Nipsey Hussle Remembered In Powerful Grammy Awards Tribute

Nipsey Hussle loomed large over the Grammy Awards on Sunday night as the late rapper was honored with a star-studded tribute. Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33 years old.

On Sunday night at Staples Center, director Ava DuVernay introduced the tribute to the fallen rap icon.

“Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world,” DuVernay said. Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Hussle’s band then took the stage.

Moments later, the Grammys audience rose to its feet as DJ Khaled and John Legend performed the powerful single “Higher,” which they recorded with Hussle. Kirk Franklin and a gospel choir joined them for the performance, which was one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The song, from Khaled, Hussle and Legend, later in the night won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

In light of the passing of @kobebryant just hours before the #GRAMMYs, tribute to rapper and activist @NipseyHussle took on an even more retrospective and powerful resonance. https://t.co/UcTnOf6D9g — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

The location of the tribute was notable because Hussle’s family, friends, and fans filled the Staples Center on April 11, for a memorial service after the rapper and philanthropist’s death.

Earlier today, Hussle won a posthumous Grammy during the pre-show ceremony, taking the Best Rap Performance trophy for “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy.

The normally raucous Grammy telecast got off to a somber start tonight with a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed this morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.

“We’re all feeling crazy sad right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero, and we’re literally standing in here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said.

She was then joined by Boyz II Men for an a capella version of the group’s single “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

At the end of the Hussle tribute, pictures of he and Bryant appeared over the monstrous Grammys stage.