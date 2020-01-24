Nina Raine To Pen ‘Tender Is The Night’ Limited Series Adaptation For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: British playwright and screenwriter Nina Raine has been tapped to write the limited series adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tender Is The Night novel for Hulu. The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment, has been in development at Hulu since 2018.



Tender Is The Night, which was published in 1934, was Fitzgerald’s fourth and final completed novel. It tells the story of promising young psychiatrist Dick Diver. He meets 16-year old Nicole Warren, who suffers from schizophrenia, before marrying her and moving to the French Riviera, where they start a glamorous life of partying with friends.

However, Diver’s life soon takes a turn after investing in a clinic in Switzerland, being accused of seducing the 15-year daughter of one of his patients and driving his wife to jealousy (and a car accident). He moves to Berlin, when he finds out his father dies, and on his way back from America, he sleeps with Rosemary Hoyt, a beautiful 18-year old American actress who fell in love with him in France. His drinking problem forces him to leave his own business, while one of his friends murders a man and Rosemary notices Nicole having a nervous breakdown in a hotel bathroom. Subsequently moving back to America, Dick continues to unravel, his wife has an affair and remarries and Dick ends up living an anonymous life in small-town New York.

Playground’s Callender will executive produce with David A. Stern at Sleeping Giant Films and Scott Huff.

The book has been remade a number of times; Jason Robards and Jennifer Jones starred in a 1962 film, while a miniseries, written by Dennis Potter, starring Mary Steenburgen and Peter Strauss, aired on the BBC, Showtime and CBC in 1985.

Raine’s theatre writing credits include Consent, which played to critical acclaim at the National Theater in London and Tribes, the Drama Desk and Olivier Award winner at the National Theatre. She’s also been a writer on the BBC’s series Mistresses and has TV commissions for several projects in the UK.

Playground was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for Amazon’s King Lear, starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, and won the Golden Globe for best limited series for its adaptation of Wolf Hall.