Niki Koss Sets Directorial Debut With ‘Night, Night’; Ton of Hats Secures Film Fund; Amy Rapp Launches Production Label – Film Briefs

Niki Koss, best known for co-starring on the Freeform series Famous in Love, will make her feature directorial debut with Night, Night, a psychological thriller about a woman who wakes up from a horrific car accident and must find a way to survive a recovery from hell. Descendants actress Brenna D’Amico is attached to star in the film which was written by Robert Johnson. Additional cast includes Tony Todd, Eric Roberts, Brooke Anne Smith, Adam Budron, Nick Marini, Matty Cardarople, and Neels Visser. Filming will commence this month in Corsicana, Texas. Koss, Johnson, Austin Seltzer, and Ryan DeLaney are producing while Amber McNutt will serve as executive producer. Koss is repped by Abrams Artists and Mckeon Myones.

Producer and Green Book actor Mike Hatton has secured a seven-figure revolving fund for his production shingle, Ton of Hats, Inc., through The Magnolia Financial Group, LLC. The fund will go towards the development of four to five films to be produced over the next 24 months. Hatton will serve as lead on producing the projects with Gary Smith Jr. and Paul Robichaux running day to day operations on the film fund. Jessica Uberuaga of Ton of Hats assisted with brokering the deal. Ton of Hats is currently in production on Pay Dirt, a crime-heist action-comedy starring Hatton and Val Kilmer, and is in pre-production on 10 Double Zero, a crime action thriller starring Nicolas Cage scheduled to begin production in late Spring 2020.

Amy Rapp, long-time head of Meredith Vieira Productions, has launched her own label, Amy Rapp Productions, to run alongside her slate of projects with MVP. Under her eponymous banner, she will develop and produce a variety of projects, which currently includes a limited documentary series that reveals the truth of what happened to Freddie Gray, a Suzanne Egan-written narrative feature The Firebird about a runaway princess who hides out in a ballet academy, as well as a feature doc The Human Trail, directed by Lisa Hepner. Rapp most recently produced the After The Murder Of Albert Lima documentary directed by Aengus James, which premiered at DOCNYC 2019. Other docs she’s produced include the Emmy-winning animated documentary Tower, which shortlisted for the Oscars, and the Emmy-nominated doc, The Woman Who Wasn’t There. She also served as an executive producer on the 2011 film, Return, starring Linda Cardellini and Michael Shannon.