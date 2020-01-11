‘Night School’ Comedy Pilot Based On Movie Ordered By NBC From Christopher Moynihan, Kevin Hart, Will Packer & Malcom D. Lee

Click to Skip Ad
Night School
Universal

NBC has handed out its first pilot order this cycle to Night School, a multi-camera comedy based on the hit 2018 Universal movie, from Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan and the film’s star/producer Kevin Hart, producer Will Packer and director Malcolm D. Lee.

Shutterstock

Penned by Moynihan, Night School the series centers on a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom.

Moynihan, Hart, Packer and Lee executive produce for Universal Television, which serves as the studio; Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Productions, the companies which produced the movie; as well as Moynihan’s Bicycle Path Productions.

Kevin Hart, Will Packer & Tiffany Haddish on the set of ‘Night School’ Photo by Eli Joshua Adé/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The pitch was brought by NBC in the fall when Moynihan started working on the script while some of the deals took until recently to close.

Starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, Night School was released in September 2018 and grossed over $103 million worldwide.

Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown Will oversee for HartBeat.

Malcolm D Lee
Eli Joshua Adé/Shutterstock

Mpynihan co-created with Marlon Wayans and executive produced/ran the multi-camera comedy series  Marlon, starring Wayans, which aired on NBC for two seasons.

He previously created the comedy series 100 Questions and Man Up!. Moynihan is repped by Rothman Brecher,

Thruline and Felker Toczek

Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw.

ad