Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Pledge $500,000 To Australian Wildfire Relief

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are among the celebrities offering help to those affected by the wildfires ravaging Australia.

The actress and country superstar, who are native Australians, took to Instagram Saturday to announce that they plan to donate $500,000.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman captioned her post, which included a list of organizations where people can make a donation.

The pair join a growing list of celebs pledging financial support to help fight the wildfires and assist victims. Late Friday, Grammy-winning singer Pink took to Twitter to say she planned to donate $500,000.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” she tweeted. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Many other stars have taken to social media to encourage their followers to help, including Hugh Jackman, Nick Kroll, Kerry Washington, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, and singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

The fires have been raging since September, killed at least 23 people, and destroyed more than 1,200 homes, the BBC reported Saturday.