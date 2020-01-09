Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise In Next ‘Mission: Impossible’

Director Christopher McQuarrie has tweeted that Nicholas Hoult will join Tom Cruise in the next installment of Mission: Impossible, through Paramount and Skydance.

Hoult has been close on a lot of things recently, getting down to the wire with Robert Pattinson before the latter got the Batman role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the first iteration of that franchise. This will be the seventh and eighth installments of the venerable franchise that returns Cruise to the role of Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff are also in the movie. They will shoot the next two back to back, first to be released July 23, 2021 and the second August 5, 2022. That is if they can keep Cruise in one piece with his insistence on doing all his own stunts.