NFL Saturday Wild Card Game: Bills-Texans Was Most-Viewed Ever On ESPN And ABC

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) watches his game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card game Saturday afternoon, a Houston Texans 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, averaged 26,409,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, according to Nielsen.

The numbers reflect an increase of 14 percent vs. last year, when the Colts-Texans game averaged 23,110,000 viewers,

The Bills-Texans game is the most-viewed Saturday afternoon NFL Wild Card game since 2014, and the most-viewed NFL Wild Card Game ever on ESPN and ABC. Viewership peaked during overtime from 8-8:15 p.m. ET with an audience of 35,450,000.

The game delivered a combined 26.0 rating (on ESPN and KTRK-ABC) in Houston. The metered market rating for Buffalo will be available on Monday.

The top 10 metered markets (not including those of the competing teams) include: Nashville (23.5), Kansas City (22.3), Norfolk (20.7), Austin and Philadelphia (20.2), Denver (19.9), Charlotte (19.6), Baltimore (19.4), Cleveland (19.3), Pittsburgh (18.9).