NFL Playoffs: 49ers Victory Over Vikings Was Most-Watched Late Saturday Game In Four Years

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NBC’s broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoff averaged 29.3 million TV-only viewers – ranking as the most-watched late Saturday NFL Divisional Playoff game since the Chiefs-Patriots tilt in 2016.

In addition, Vikings-49ers averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) average of 30.1 million across television and digital, according to fast national live plus same day data from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Coupled with last Sunday’s 35.8 million TAD for Seahawks-Eagles, the 2019 Playoffs mark the second time in the 14 years of NBC Sunday Night Football that both NBC NFL playoff games topped 30 million viewers.

NBC Sports’ 30.1 million viewers across television and digital for Vikings-49ers is up 10 percent from the last early Saturday NFC Divisional Playoff, the Falcons-Eagles in 2018, and up from last year’s early Saturday AFC Divisional Playoff (29.7 million TAD for Colts-Chiefs, 1/12/19) on NBC.

NBC’s NFL Playoff schedule consisted of two Wild Card games following the 2006-13 seasons, and one Wild Card and one Divisional game in the 2014-19 seasons.

For this season’s NFL Playoffs, NBC delivered a two-game Total Audience Delivery average of 33.1 million viewers.

TV-only viewership for Vikings-49ers, which resulted in San Francisco’s first playoff victory in six years, peaked at 32.0 million viewers from 6:15-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game (4:36 p.m.-7:14 p.m. ET) registered a fast national TV household rating of 16.6/37.

NBC Sports Digital delivered its best NFL viewership (excluding Super Bowls) for Saturday’s game, with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 757,000 viewers streaming the game across NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital platforms – up 54% from last year’s Divisional game (493,000).

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR VIKINGS-49ERS: