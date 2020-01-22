Newsom Reappoints UTA’s Jay Sures To University Of California Board Of Regents

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday reappointed UTA Co-President Jay Sures to the University of California Board of Regents.

The reappointment requires confirmation by the state senate and will take effect on March 2, Newsom’s office said. There is no compensation. The talent agency exec, a Democrat, was first appointed to the board in January 2019, by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

Sures has been co-president of UTA since 2017, having previously been managing director since 1989. He currently oversees the talent agency’s TV, news and broadcast, and speakers divisions.

He joined the agency in 1991 and has represented some of TV’s most successful show creators and prominent TV News talent over the course of his career, including Steve Levitan, Chuck Lorre, Darren Star, Bruce Helford, Larry Wilmore, Judd Apatow, DeAnn Heline & Eileen Heisler, Chuck Todd, Norah O’Donnell, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Ginger Zee, Kate Snow, Dan Harris, Elizabeth Vargas, Bill Weir, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dan Abrams, Paula Faris and Jim Acosta, among others.

His connection with the University of California began as a student at UCLA. He also taught at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television from 2005 to 2006.