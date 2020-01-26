Watch Live: News Conference On Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant And Daughter

The Los Angeles County officials held a news conference this afternoon on the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The helicopter crashed into a hillside above Calabasas in foggy conditions just before 10 a.m. PT.

Initial reports said up to five people had died, but L.A. County Fire Dept. Chief Daryl L. Osby said at the 2:30 p.m. news conference that nine people were on board the aircraft, including the pilot.

Osby said the fire department received a 911 call reporting a helicopter crash and brush fire at 9:47 a.m. A total of 56 personnel, including paramedics and firefighters, responded to the crash site.

“There was a debris field in steep terrain,” Osby said. “Our firefighters hiked in to extinguish the fire.”

There were no survivors, Osby told reporters.

Authorities did not release the identities of the people on board the aircraft, saying they would defer to the coroner’s department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in the news conference that the victims’ bodies remained at the scene of the crash as of 2:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead on the crash investigation.

Watch the video above provided by Los Angeles television station KTLA5.