New York Times Endorses Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar In FX/Hulu Series Reveal

The New York Times broke with convention and endorsed two candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination — Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

The editorial board’s choice was revealed on The Weekly, the FX and Hulu series, in a first for the publication. As noted in the episode, for 160 years the endorsement process has taken place in private. But the editorial board opened up their interviews with candidates and some of the deliberations to the show’s cameras.

The episode had shades of The Apprentice, right down to the long boardroom table, with the candidates getting grilled by the members of the editorial board followed immediately by some discussion among the members about their respective pluses and minuses.

The half-hour episode, called “The Endorsement,” featured clips of the candidates, starting with Bernie Sanders on a snowy December day.

“I want to convey to you that I look at the world a little bit different than you do,” Sanders tells them, suggesting that the way to negotiate with Mitch McConnell is to “make him an offer he can’t refuse.” That is, pointing out that ideas like raising the minimum wage are supported by a majority of voters even in Kentucky.