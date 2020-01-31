Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kaplan/Perrone Promotes Manager Josh Goldenberg To Partner

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Crown' To End With Season 5; Imelda Staunton Confirmed As Final Queen

Read the full story

New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen’ Director, Subjects Talk Candidly About Trans Representation In Media – Sundance

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Deadline

The New Hollywood Podcast has returned from hiatus and is back with a live Sundance episode from the winter wonderland of Park City with director Sam Feder and subjects Emmy-nominated Jen Richards (Her Story, Mrs. Fletcher), Marquise Vilson (Ben Is Back, Tales of the City) and Tre’vell Anderson (journalist from Out, Los Angeles Times) from the documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen

The documentary, which made its premiere at Sundance, puts the spotlight on the depiction and portrayal of the transgender community in film and television, revealing that Hollywood hasn’t exactly put its best lens on the marginalized community. The docu paints a picture of how the industry reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. With prominent members from the Hollywood trans community including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, the film gives them the opportunity for them to share their stories and how they navigated the landscape. We also get to hear their personal reactions and resistance to gender stereotypes in some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed films and TV series like A Florida Enchantment, Dog Day Afternoon, Boys Don’t Cry, All in the Family, The L Word and Pose.

Feder, Richards, Vilson and Anderson unpack the documentary and how far we have come when it comes to trans representation — and how far we still have to go. Listen to the episode below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad