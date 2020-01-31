The New Hollywood Podcast has returned from hiatus and is back with a live Sundance episode from the winter wonderland of Park City with director Sam Feder and subjects Emmy-nominated Jen Richards (Her Story, Mrs. Fletcher), Marquise Vilson (Ben Is Back, Tales of the City) and Tre’vell Anderson (journalist from Out, Los Angeles Times) from the documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen.

The documentary, which made its premiere at Sundance, puts the spotlight on the depiction and portrayal of the transgender community in film and television, revealing that Hollywood hasn’t exactly put its best lens on the marginalized community. The docu paints a picture of how the industry reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. With prominent members from the Hollywood trans community including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, the film gives them the opportunity for them to share their stories and how they navigated the landscape. We also get to hear their personal reactions and resistance to gender stereotypes in some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed films and TV series like A Florida Enchantment, Dog Day Afternoon, Boys Don’t Cry, All in the Family, The L Word and Pose.

Feder, Richards, Vilson and Anderson unpack the documentary and how far we have come when it comes to trans representation — and how far we still have to go. Listen to the episode below.