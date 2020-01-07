New Hollywood Podcast: From ‘Friday Night Lights’ To ‘Clemency’, Aldis Hodge Is Making His Mark On Hollywood

Aldis Hodge has been acting since he was a child, but he caught the attention of Hollywood when he starred in the acclaimed Texas high school football drama Friday Night Lights as Ray “Voodoo” Tatum, the stone-faced, “I’m not here to make friends” Dillon Panthers quarterback who posed problems for Coach Taylor and the team. From there, Hodge continued have career glow-up as he landed roles in numerous TV series and films including the critically acclaimed Underground as well as the features Straight Outta Compton and Hidden Figures. Most recently he stars opposite Kevin Bacon in the Showtime drama City on a Hill and gives a stirring performance in a pair of prison reform dramas that includes the Tom Shadyac-directed Brian Banks and Chinonye Chukwu’s prison reform drama Clemency, which he co-stars with Alfre Woodard.

With an extensive resume of TV series and films, Hodge is determined to leave an impact by telling stories with his craft. He isn’t looking to stop anytime soon as he continues to impress with his focus, determination and career choices — and just today, Deadline exclusively broke the news that he’d be playing football legend Jim Brown in Regina King’s feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami. He stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how his family inspired and nurtured his career and what he wants to tackle next. Listen to the episode below.