ABC News Sets Moderators For First Post-Iowa Caucuses Democratic Debate

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight‘s David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, and local New Hampshire affiliate WMUR-TV’s Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez will moderate the next Democratic presidential debate. It is set for February 7 at 8 PM ET in Manchester, N.H., wedged between the Iowa Caucuses four days before and the New Hampshire primary four days after.

The eighth debate debate of the primary cycle is hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News. It is set at St. Anselm College in Manchester and will air on ABC, Hearts Television’s WMUR-TV, Apple News and on ABC News Live.

So far, all six of the candidates who qualified for the previous debate – Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren — appear to have met the fundraising and polling thresholds to qualify for the debate. Another way in per Democratic National Committee rules would would be to score a pledged delegate in Iowa.

The qualifying criteria involving grassroots fundraising (225,000 individual donors with 1,000 unique donors or more per state) likely will keep out candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is self-financing.

The previous debate hosted by CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, IA on January 14 drew an estimated 7.3 million viewers, a slight uptick from the the 6.17 million who watched the debate in December, sponsored by PBS and Politico, and the 6.5 million who watched November’s event, hosted by MSNBC.

The New Hampshire debate is the second of four in each of the key voting states. Next up is February 19 in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC with The Nevada Independent, and February 25 in in Charleston, SC, hosted by CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter.