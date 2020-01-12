‘New Amsterdam’ Spinoff A Possibility Following Big Three-Season Renewal

NBC’s sophomore medical drama made a splash at TCA today with a three-year pickup. As the ensemble medical drama headlined by Ryan Eggold is assured to go to five seasons, would NBC try and turn it into a franchise with offshoots, like Chicago?

“There is a potential for a spinoff,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said after his executive session at TCA Saturday. “I can imagine a whole world around New Amsterdam.”

According to sources, there are no conversations going on or a concept for a spinoff but everyone is open to the possibility because of the bench depth of characters (and their stories) on the show.

New Amsterdam stars Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

Creator David Schulner and director Peter Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis and David Foster. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

When digital viewing is included along with linear, New Amsterdam ranks as NBC’s second highest rated drama in Live+7 and Live+35 behind This Is Us.