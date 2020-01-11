NBC has handed an early renewal to sophomore medical drama New Amsterdam. In a big vote of confidence, the renewal is for for three years, through the 2022-23 season. The size matches the three-season renewal NBC gave its flagship drama series This Is Us in May though New Amsterdam produces more episodes a season. Its first season consisted of 22 episodes.

So far this season New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall in Live+7, ranking as the No.5 scripted series on NBC behind This Is Us and the Chicago series. The medical drama starring Ryan Eggold is adding 4.6 million viewers between Live+Same Day and Live+7, the third biggest lift on broadcast television and second biggest for an NBC series behind This Is Us.

Digital performance is increasingly important for NBC, especially for series owned by NBCUniversal, which New Amsterdam is; it hails from Universal TV. The network is helping to create potential valuable streaming assets for the company that could be exploited for years after the end of their broadcast tun.

New Amsterdam stars Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

Creator David Schulner and director Peter Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis and David Foster. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.