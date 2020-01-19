Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Has A Place For Prince Harry And Meghan..If They’re Interested

They’re not longer Royal Highnesses – but they could play one on TV.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said at the Producer’s Guild awards that the platform has interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report.

“Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure,” Sarandos said when asked about the ex-Royals, who have stepped away from official duties in order to carve out a new path, with entertainment apparently prominent target for their endeavors.

The Crown is an historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Three seasons of an anticipated six season slate have been completed.

The Sussexes are already working the Hollywood rooms. New footage has surfaced from the London premiere of The Lion King in which Markle jokes that she’s attending to “pitch” for work to director Jon Favreau.

Prince Harry was also shown hitting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for voiceover work for his wife.

Markle has snce signed up for some work with Disney in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.