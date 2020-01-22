Netflix Spends $150M+ In New Mexico In 2019, Exceeding Spending Targets

One year after signing a deal to open its first U.S. production hub in New Mexico, Netflix has exceeded its spending targets in the state. The streaming giant spent more than $150 million in New Mexico in 2019, employing more than 2,000 production vendors and hiring over 1,600 cast and crew members, Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes and Netflix said today.

Netflix signed the agreement to purchase Albuquerque Studios in January 2019, promising $1 billion in production spending over the next 10 years in exchange for economic development assistance from the State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque.

The $150 million was spent across several productions, including El Camino, Army of the Dead, Chambers and Messiah.

Netflix also said it will begin production in March on the original film The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the pic follows the story of an outlaw (Majors) who upon discovering that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek revenge. Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel produce.

The production will film in areas around Santa Fe County, including Diablo Canyon and some local ranches.

Netflix also is partnering with the state and NBCUniversal to launch a training program for below-the-line production jobs, with each pledging to donate $55,000 a year over the next decade to support the program.