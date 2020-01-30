Netflix Nabs Spanish Music Format, ‘Money Heist’ Doc & Slew Of New Dramas & Features

A musical competition format, a documentary about Money Heist and a number of new dramas lead Netflix’s latest slate of Spanish originals.

The streamer has found success with its Spanish-language titles including Money Heist and Elite and is doubling down on local originals.

Sing On! is a new musical contest where six contestants will test their abilities singing popular songs. The prize is up to €30,000 that will build up as they prove who is more in tune and beat different phases. A doc about the La Casa de Papel phenomenon, the drama created by Alex Pina, will launch on April 3 to coincide with the release of the fourth season.

On the drama side, Blanca Suárez, who has starred in Netflix’s Cable Girls as well as Pedro Almodovar’s The Skin I Live In, is to star in Jaguar. The period drama, produced by Bambu Producciones, is set in 1960s Spain, a hiding place for hundreds of ex-Nazis. Suárez stars as Isabel Garrido, a young Spaniard that managed to survive the Mauthausen concentration camp and is after Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous men in Europe. She will discover that she’s not on her own and will join other agents looking for justice. Her code name: Jaguar.

Related Story 'One Piece' Live-Action Series Based On Manga Classic Ordered By Netflix From Tomorrow Studios

Seventeen director Daniel Sanchez Arévalo is also developing an untitled series, which is described as a story of friendship. It is produced by Atípica Films.

On the feature side, Quim Gutierrez, who is set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and Carmen Machi (The Tribe) are to front Amor De Madre, directed by Paco Caballero (Cites), a comedy about a groom who goes on his honeymoon after being left at the alter.

Elite director Dani de la Orden is also working on an untitled romantic comedy that follows Adri, played by Criminal’s Álvaro Cervantes, who decides to voluntarily enrol in a psychiatric facility where Carla, played by Susana Abaitua, is living to be able to meet with her again after a magical night together.

The SVOD service is also adapting Elisabet Benavent’s book series Canciones y Recuerdos.

Diego Ávalos, VP of original content, said, “We will continue to support creators and bring diverse stories. Our goal and commitment with the industry is key to position Spanish talent as a worldwide reference. The quality of our technicians and the excellence of our authors confirm that this goal is already part of our present.”