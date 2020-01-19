Netflix Content To Remain On Sky Under New “Multi-Year” Deal

Netflix and Sky, the Comcast-owned British pay-TV broadcaster, have inked a new “multi-year” deal to continue making Netflix content available to Sky subscribers.

The two companies have worked together for two years, with Sky carrying the Netflix app, as well as the streamer’s original shows, like Sex Education, among its selection of on-demand titles.

This relationship will continue, while Sky customers with the company’s premium TV box, Sky Q, will also be able to take up Netflix’s basic plan.

Stephen van Rooyen, the CEO of Sky UK and Ireland, said: “Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place.”