Netflix To Release Animated Movie ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution’; Watch The Trailer

Netflix has landed the next animated feature in the uber-popular Pokémon franchise. The streamer and the Pokémon Company International made the announcement today that Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution will debut February 27 on Netflix around the world outside of Japan and Korea.

Watch the international trailer below.

The pic is said to feature a new CGI style to animated Pokémon movies and is inspired by one of the most popular stories in the long-running franchise. When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge—and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage! With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo’s challenge…and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?

“The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International. “Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community.”

Here is the trailer: