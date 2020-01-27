Netflix Inks Overall Deal With Animation Studio Titmouse

Netflix is expanding its relationship with animation studio Titmouse, signing a multi-year overall deal to produce multiple original adult animated series. Under the pact, Netflix will also have a first look at adult animated series developed and created at Titmouse.

The two companies have previously partnered on several adult animated series, including critically-acclaimed and Emmy nominated Big Mouth from Brutus Pink and upcoming series The Midnight Gospel from Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell.

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Chris Prynoski, Titmouse president and founder. “This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

Titmouse is known for series such as Venture Bros., Big Mouth, Superjail!, Black Dynamite, Tigtone, and Metalocalypse.

“Titmouse has been at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and is the creative force behind an impressive variety of projects, including our very own Big Mouth and The Midnight Gospel,” said Mike Moon, Head of adult animation for Netflix. “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, Shannon, and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together.”